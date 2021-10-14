Colin Kazim-Richards has been absent for much of this season after picking up an injury in Derby County’s loss to Peterborough United.

Kazim-Richards, 35, emerged as a key player for Derby County last season, playing an important role in their Championship survival bid.

After another difficult summer at Pride Park, the Turkish forward looked set for another campaign as the Rams’ main option at the top of the pitch. However, he was struck down with an Achilles tendon injury in just the second game of the season.

He was forced off in the second half of Derby County’s 2-1 loss to Peterborough United and has watched on from the sidelines since.

Now, we take a look at Kazim-Richards’ current injury status at Derby County as he bids to make a return to action.

At the time, it was reported that the experienced forward was set for up to three months on the sidelines through the blow.

At the start of the month, Rams boss Wayne Rooney moved to provide an update on Kazim-Richards’ recovery, stating the striker will be back in training a week after the international break providing all goes well. No setbacks have emerged yet, so Derby could welcome him back to sessions at some point next week.

It awaits to be seen if Kazim-Richards returns as hoped. The forward will be a big boost for the Rams once he returns as they bid to turn around a 12-point deduction and stave off relegation from the Championship again.