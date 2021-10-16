Sunderland take on Gillingham this weekend in their return from the international break.

Steve Evans will be feeling the pressure as Gillingham fall closer and closer to the bottom four, they haven’t won a game at home since the 21st August and surely, it’s only a matter of time before the supporters begin to get impatient.

Injury updates

Lee Johnson gave an injury update to The Chronicle after Sunderland’s Cup win over United U21s in mid-week.

Aiden McGeady is ‘touch and go’ with his ankle injury, Niall Huggins will miss three months in what is a major blow for the Black Cats and Nathan Broadhead remains doubtful.

The game comes too early for Arbenit Xhemajli who had his first game in the U23s after over a year out.

How to watch

Unfortunately for UK viewers there are no streaming passes available, but international customers can purchase them from the the club website.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann

Winchester

Flanagan

Doyle

Cirkin

Neil

O’Nien (C)

Dajaku

Embleton

Gooch

Stewart

Prediction

Sunderland need a return to form in the league this weekend following the heavy defeat to Portsmouth. Sunderland will be backed well with fans making the trip down south on Saturday morning. With Sunderland not playing during the international break, the gap between them and the top two lengthens, regardless of the games in hand they will be determined to ensure that gap only shortens this weekend.

Gillingham have started this season in underwhelming fashion and need three points to ensure they don’t drop closer to the drop zone. However, we believe Sunderland will have too much for them and this one should be comfortable.

Gillingham 0-2 Sunderland