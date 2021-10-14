AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has spoken about current trainee Willy Caballero, who is training with the club after leaving Chelsea.

Last week, AFC Wimbledon confirmed that Caballero, 40, has been training with the club following his departure from Chelsea.

The vastly experienced Argentine shot-stopper is in his fifth week with the Dons as he looks to maintain his fitness while searching for a new club.

Now, manager Mark Robinson has spoken about having Caballero around the club.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Robinson said that the Dons’ goalkeepers have all been learning from the former Manchester City and Malaga ace during his time at Plough Lane.

He went on to add that Caballero has been “loving” his time with the club, heaping praise on the “humble” ‘keeper. Here’s what Robinson had to say:

“He’s been excellent.

“The keepers have all loved having him around, and they have all picked up something from him.

“His attitude is absolutely unbelievable. He’s even started getting involved in the meetings more because, for the sessions we put on, I wanted him to see why we’re doing it.

“He’s incredibly humble, which the best tend to be. He’s loving it, and we’re loving having him in.”

A wealth of experience

As a five-time Argentina international with over 380 club appearances at a high level, Caballero’s experience will be of great use to the current ‘keepers at AFC Wimbledon.

Not only will current first-team shot-stoppers Nikola Tsanev and Zaki Oualah have plenty to learn from the former Chelsea man, but U18s youngsters Aaron Jones, Harry Griffiths and Jack Wingate will hopefully also benefit from his presence.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Caballero ends up as he eyes up his next club. At 40, you would think he may have one eye on retirement, but he remains on the search for a new team.