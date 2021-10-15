Danny Cowley has been in charge of Portsmouth since signing a short-term deal seven months ago, he later extended his contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign following six wins in 12 games.

Here are three things you may not know about the Pompey boss…

An unfortunate end to a playing career

Cowley was involved in the youth set up at Wimbledon from the U10s level up to U16s, but he was not given a contract due to him suffering from Osgood-Schlatter disease – a disease which affects the knee and worsens after physical activity.

He then went onto semi-pro football with clubs such as Barking, Hornchurch and Brentwood before an injury in 2007 abruptly ended his career at the age of 28.

Mr Cowley

Cowley holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and during his spells in charge of Concord and Braintree, Cowley also worked in a school as a PE teacher. He left his role at the school in 2016 when he got his job at Lincoln City, the job which would see him and his brother put their names on the map.

His journey alongside his brother

Cowley played alongside his brother, Nicky Cowley at Romford and he’s been Danny’s assistant manager since his first job at Concord, all the way up through non-league up to their time now.

It is fair to say their journeys have been impressive and their rise through the ranks is something that doesn’t often happen in modern football.