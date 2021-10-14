Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is hoping to have Richard Keogh available for their weekend trip to Nottingham Forest.

Keogh, 35, joined Blackpool in the summer. The veteran defender endured a shaky start to life by the sea but he quickly established himself in the starting XI.

In Blackpool’s last outing at home to Blackburn Rovers though, Keogh would be forced off at half-time with a groin injury.

Blackpool Gazette’s Matt Scrafton though has revealed that manager Critchley is hopeful that Keogh will be fit for selection at the City Ground this weekend:

Neil Critchley is hopeful of having Richard Keogh available for Saturday. If not this weekend, then Reading on Wednesday. He’s hesitant to give an exact timescale for the return of Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery. Certainly won’t be a week or two though. — Matt Scrafton (@matt_scrafton) October 14, 2021

Blackpool surprised a few people by bringing in Keogh over the summer and since, Keogh has surprised some with how steady his performances have become.

He started off slowly, making some costly mistakes, but hes since established himself as a leader in this exciting Blackpool side who sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games.

Critchley’s side won three of their last four Championship fixtures going into this international break – four of their last six.

They’ve become mid-table contenders upon their return to the second-tier but a trip to the City Ground this weekend will be another good test of their mettle.

Forest have burst into life since Steve Cooper’s arrival having won three of their last four in the league, and their last two before the international break to bring them up into 17th-place of the table.

It’ll be a meeting of two in-form sides this weekend and the presence of Keogh could potentially give Blackpool the edge they need to take something from the game.

It kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.