Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has tipped in-form striker Ryan Hardie to earn a Scotland call-up as Steve Clarke tracks his progress.

Hardie, 24, has played a big part in Plymouth Argyle’s success so far this season.

The Scottish forward has formed a formidable partnership with academy graduate Luke Jephcott at the top of the pitch. Across all competitions, he has managed 10 goals in 14 games, also chipping in with two assists.

Now, with Scotland boss Steve Clarke said to be keeping an eye on Hardie’s progress, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has asked who wouldn’t be watching Hardie given his current form.

As quoted by the BBC, Lowe tipped with Plymouth hotshot for a call-up to the Scotland squad.

“I was expecting a call just because he’s scoring goals.