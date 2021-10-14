Ryan Lowe tips Plymouth Argyle hotshot Ryan Hardie for Scotland call-up amid Steve Clarke interest
Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has tipped in-form striker Ryan Hardie to earn a Scotland call-up as Steve Clarke tracks his progress.
Hardie, 24, has played a big part in Plymouth Argyle’s success so far this season.
The Scottish forward has formed a formidable partnership with academy graduate Luke Jephcott at the top of the pitch. Across all competitions, he has managed 10 goals in 14 games, also chipping in with two assists.
Now, with Scotland boss Steve Clarke said to be keeping an eye on Hardie’s progress, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has asked who wouldn’t be watching Hardie given his current form.
READ: Plymouth Argyle’s top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored – do you agree?
As quoted by the BBC, Lowe tipped with Plymouth hotshot for a call-up to the Scotland squad.
“I was expecting a call just because he’s scoring goals.
“I’m not sitting here telling Steve Clarke what to do by any stretch of the imagination, but you’ve got a leading goalscorer in the country at the moment and he’s your player.
“I’m sure Steve’s monitoring him and watching him, because who wouldn’t?”
A key player at Home Park
Hardie has been one of Plymouth Argyle’s standout players during their recent run of form, providing so much more than just goals.
His aerial ability and hold-up play and willingness to help out defensively have helped the Pilgrims go on a run of 11 League One games without defeat.
Scotland calling?
Given his contributions at club level, you would think Scotland would come calling sooner rather than later, especially if he keeps up his strong form.
However, there is some hefty competition for a spot in the squad. The likes of Premier League forward Che Adams, QPR’s in-form hotshot Lyndon Dykes and Scottish Premiership ace Kevin Nisbet were included in the current squad, so it could be a battle to earn a spot in the starting XI.