Coventry City striker Matt Godden is out of contract next summer, but should he be handed a new deal?

Godden, 30, has been with Coventry City since the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Englishman went on to score 14 goals in 26 League One outings during his maiden season at the club, helping the Sky Blues to an eventual promotion into the Championship.

He netted six times in the Championship last time round and has two in six to his name this season, as Mark Robins side sit in 3rd-place of the table after an unprecedented start.

Godden though is one of a handful of Sky Blues players out of contract next season and we asked fans on Twitter whether he should be handed a new deal, and 66.5% said ‘yes’.

The striker continues to prove his worth to the side, albeit in a more rotational role.

See the full results of the poll below: