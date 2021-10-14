Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is among the key players to see his deal at Ewood Park expire this summer.

Lenihan, 27, has been with Blackburn Rovers since joining from Belvedere as a youngster.

The Irish centre-back first linked up with Rovers’ U18s and has since become a mainstay in the first-team, becoming captain earlier this summer after the departure of Elliott Bennett.

Since making his debut for Blackburn back in 2015, Lenihan has gone on to play a hefty 219 times for the Lancashire-based outfit, netting eight goals and chipping in with five assists in the process.

However, as it stands, there is some uncertainty surrounding his future at Ewood Park.

Lenihan is in the final year of his contract with Blackburn Rovers and is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

If he hasn’t signed a new contract by January, clubs from outside of England will be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with Lenihan. Not only that, but it could put Blackburn at risk of losing him for a reduced fee or for nothing if a deal isn’t signed by the end of the season.

Now, fans have moved to deliver their verdict on his contract status. We posted a poll on Twitter asking if fans wanted Lenihan to sign a new deal, to which 56.7% said "yes".

