Middlesbrough currently have a total of 15 fit senior first-team players, three of which are goalkeepers.

Amongst those 15 are three players who are set to be assessed after international duty and so manager Neil Warnock could be down to just nine by the time the weekend rolls around.

Five first-team defenders are set to miss out through injury and suspension, whilst there are three wingers still on the treatment table.

What are Middlesbrough’s options?

Warnock has utilised players out of position before when necessary. Midfielders Paddy McNair and Jonny Howson have been used at centre-back and right-back, and wingers Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones have been used on the left side of defence.

Marc Bola will play at left-back with Sol Bamba their only other fit defender. McNair will presumably slot into centre-back with either Tavernier, Jones or Howson playing at right-back.

The other option is that Warnock turns to the academy, something which he hinted to in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

“We’ve got a nightmare injury list at the minute, but hey listen, that creates opportunities for people,” said the Boro boss.

“We’ve got some good lads at this football club and I think with just a little bit of luck everything changes.”

Young full-back Williams Kokolo could deputise in the absence of Anfernee Dijksteel, Lee Peltier, and Darnell Fisher, whilst there could be spots in the squad for Connor Malley, Jeremy Sivi, Sam Folarin, and Josh Coburn.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough are notorious for giving youth a chance. Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence, and Isaiah Jones are testament to the talents their academy players have, all making an impact in the first-team this season.

Although playing senior players out of position could be a short-term option, longer term Warnock should give chances to more youngsters. He doesn’t really have too many other options.