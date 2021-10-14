Sheffield United defender Chris Basham is out of contract next summer, but should he be handed a new deal?

Basham, 33, has been with Sheffield United since joining from Blackpool ahead of the 2014/15 campaign.

He’s helped the Blades rise from League One all the way up into the Premier League, making over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions and scoring 14 goals along the way.

This time round he’s played more of a back-up role under Slavisa Jokanovic – Basham has been limited to just six Championship outings so far this season and with his contract out next summer, could he be in the final few months of his time in South Yorkshire?

We asked fans on Twitter whether Sheffield United should hand Basham a new contract and, rather astoundingly, 50% said ‘no and 50% said ‘yes’.

Fans are divided over his future and it’ll be a tricky one for the club to decide over the coming months – see the full results of the poll below: