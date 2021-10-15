Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a really positive start to the Championship season.

Carlos Corberan is now in his second season in charge of Huddersfield. The Terrier’s have started the season in impressive style, having had a season full of struggle last season not many would have anticipated this start. The last three games have been a mixed bag with one loss, one win and a draw before heading in to the international break.

Here we look at Huddersfield Town’s top five performers so far this season according tho WhoScored…

5. Harry Toffolo 6.79

Toffolo has impressed since joining from Lincoln City last year, becoming a fan favourite among the Town faithful.

He’s played the majority of minutes this campaign so far, showing some impressive performances and that reliable figure at left-back who likes to get forward but defensively very sound too.

4. Tom Lees 6.83

Lees who signed from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer has made such a big impression. Once he got his opportunity he hasn’t disappointed and has secured his place as a starter in the defence.

Another favourite, he will be a key man for the remainder of the season to determine where the Terriers finish in the table.

3. Sorba Thomas 6.99

Thomas has been the star of the show for The Terrier’s this season, providing one goal and an impressive six assists which puts him at the top of the Championship standings for the impact he has had so far.

His level of performance has been consistent with his constant threat down the left hand side of midfield. His work rate, determination and passion for the club shines through.

He will be a key man for the remainder of the campaign and if he keeps on producing will be key to Town’s chances of getting in to the play-off places come May.

2. Lewis O’Brien 7.09

O’Brien is one of the first players on the team sheet and has played all minutes so far this season.

Providing one goal and one assist, the impact he has on a game is impressive and is always involved in our attacking moments. He’s a real favourite among supporters, and they’ll be praying that he doesn’t attract Premier League interest in January.

1. Levi Colwill 7.10

Colwill has been outstanding since he moved on loan from Chelsea in the summer. At 18-years-old he plays way above his years, becoming an important part of the Terriers back line.

He has scored one goal so far this term, providing us with reliability and aerial presence as well as solid defending.