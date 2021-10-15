Preston North End have endured quite a poor start to the Championship season.

Despite the poor start, there have been quite a few players in the Preston squad who have really impressed so far this season.

Here we look at Preston North End’s top five performers so far this season according to WhoScored…

5. Sepp van den Berg 6.88

Preston’s star player this calendar year has arguably been the loanee from Liverpool Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg has been transitioned to a flying full-back and has played a part in all of Preston’s 11 league games so far this season. Van den Berg is proving that he is one of the best and most promising young talents in the league.

4. Ben Whiteman 6.92

Ben Whiteman has probably been Preston’s most consistent performer this season.

Whiteman is a player who will give a solid performance each week and will chip in with goals as well.

Whiteman has formed a very good midfield partnership with Ryan Ledson and has played in 10 out of Preston’s 11 games so far this season.

Whiteman also has three goals this season including two brilliant goals from free-kicks.

3. Jordan Storey 6.94

Jordan Storey has always been a player who has split Preston fans’ opinions.

He certainly hasn’t this year as he has been outstanding playing on the right-hand side of a back three alongside Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes in Preston’s defence.

Storey’s good form and consistency saw him awarded with a new contract at the club until the summer of 2025.

2. Ryan Ledson 6.98

Along with van den Berg, Ledson also has a strong case to have been Preston’s star man this season.

Intensity mixed with quality in the midfield is what Ledson brings to the Preston team and it is looking like Ledson is blossoming into the player which Preston thought he could be when they signed him from Oxford back in 2018.

1. Josh Earl 7.02

Coming in as Preston’s highest-rated performer this season is the Preston academy graduate Josh Earl.

Earl has managed to demote the experienced Greg Cunningham to Preston’s bench after several superb and consistent performances.

Earl offers a lot more pace and attacking quality in the left wing-back role which makes him much better suited to Preston’s formation than Cunningham.

Earl also has one goal and one assist to his name this season.