Jay-Jay Okocha featured 12 times in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers between 2002 and 2006, scoring 14 goals and grabbing 11 assists.

Okocha, now age 48, began his professional footballing career in Germany.

The Nigerian started out at Borussia Neunkirchen and then Eintracht Frankfurt before landing at Fenerbahce, where he really made a name for himself.

Two impressive seasons with the Turkish giants landed him a move to PSG and after another two seasons there, he made the surprise switch to Bolton Wanderers.

The man ‘so good they named his twice’ would go on write his name into Trotters folklore with his ever-dazzling skills on the pitch, and a smile that would light up the Reebok Stadium at a much brighter time in the club’s history.

