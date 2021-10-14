Middlesbrough trio Paddy McNair, James Lea Siliki, and Andraz Sporar are to be assessed ahead of the club’s clash with Peterborough United this weekend, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are light in numbers in all positions, with the report stating that the club has just 15 fit senior players at their disposal, with three of those being goalkeepers. Three of those 15 are McNair, Siliki and Sporar, but the trio are set to be assessed.

They were out on international duty during the recent break, with McNair away with Northern Ireland, Siliki with Cameroon, and Sporar with Slovenia. All three played a part across both of the fixtures played by their countries.

Boro currently have five defenders out for their game against Peterborough on Saturday. Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher are long-term absentees, regular centre-back duo Grant Hall and Dael Fry are both injured, and Lee Peltier is to serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

McNair would likely slot into the back four at either centre-back or right-back, so manager Neil Warnock will be sweating on his fitness levels ahead of this weekend.

With McNair in defence, this frees up a space in midfield, to which Siliki looks to be the most likely option. But again, this all depends on how fit he is after the international break.

Sporar has been the club’s go-to striker since signing on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, but if he wasn’t available, Boro do have options. Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu or Matt Crooks would likely deputise in his absence.