Swansea City have had a somewhat mixed start to the season so far. Despite all the decent performances and the positive style of play shown from Russell Martin’s men, the results and the league position do not reflect this.

Here we look at Swansea’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Jamie Paterson 6.73

The creative midfielder has been a key figure in the Swans side so far this season, chipping in with three goals and an assist.

Paterson has made the second most appearances so far out of the whole squad, and it will be important for the midfielder to keep fit if the swans are to climb up the league table.



4. Ben Hamer 6.77

A solid figure between the sticks, the experienced goalkeeper has four clean sheets in six league games so far this season, and again has been a key figure in the team since replacing Steven Benda in goal.

A commanding and reliable goalkeeper will be what the Swans need at this present moment, Hamer certainly fits the bill.

3. Steven Benda 6.82

Perhaps a surprise entry in this list. For all the ability the young goalkeeper has, mistakes have occurred in his game which have proved costly, hence why Martin replaced him with Ben Hamer after the first international break.

Benda is a decent shot stopper but will need to cut out the mistakes and improve his passing ability if he is to feature in the Swans side again this season.

2. Olivier Ntcham 6.83

The Frenchman had the Swans fans excited after the midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year contract. The midfielder has a fantastic pedigree, appearing in the Champions League and Europa League for Celtic as well as winning eight trophies in three seasons for the Scottish outfit.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t quite hit the heights as expected so far this season, but has had one goal and one assist to his name before sustaining a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat at Fulham.

1. Ethan Laird 7.00

The young right-back has excelled in this Swansea team after joining on loan from Manchester United. His energetic running and attacking ability have caught the eye as well as his defensive ability, making him a key player in Martin’s side.

The youngster has asserted himself as a fans favourite with the Jack Army, and again will be a vital figure for the Swans if they are going to reach the same heights as last season.