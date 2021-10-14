Middlesbrough winger Onel Hernandez is set to be assessed ahead of the visit of Peterborough United to the Riverside this weekend, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have somewhat of an injury crisis at present. They could have up to five defenders out with Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Darnell Fisher, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Lee Peltier all expected to miss out due to injury and suspension.

Further up the pitch Marcus Browne and Sammy Ameobi are long-term absentees.

But one player who could return for Middlesbrough’s game against Peterborough on Saturday is Onel Hernandez. The Norwich City loanee has impressed in his three starts so far, and even scored the second in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in September.

With Boro light in numbers at the back, Hernandez’s reintroduction could mean that Marcus Tavernier is pushed back into defence at either right-back, left-back or as a wing-back on either side.

Middlesbrough will welcome Hernandez straight back in the team as a means of getting three points on the board. He is an important and key attacking player for the club and after a disappointing result at Hull City last time, they will be looking to bounce back against Posh.

Thoughts

With an injury crisis in their midst, Middlesbrough need as many players as they can back fit and available as soon as possible.

Manager Neil Warnock would prefer defenders to be back in contention given their lack of options, but Hernandez’s absence has sorely been felt over the last three games.