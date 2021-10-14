Sheffield United defender John Egan says his side are ‘lucky to have’ Robin Olsen in goal this season, after a shaky start for the Swedish international.

Olsen, 31, joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan from Roma in the summer. The Swede has since featured five times in the Championship for his temporary club but has put in some mixed performances so far.

He came under scrutiny in particular after his debut match v Preston North End when an error from Olsen allowed Daniel Johnson to level things in the first-half, with the game eventually finishing 2-2.

But Blades stalwart Egan has spoken to the media today ahead of their return to Championship action v Stoke City this weekend, and the Irishman has hailed Olsen, saying:

“He’s a really experienced keeper, number 1 for his country. He’s been brilliant since he came through the door and we’re lucky to have him.”

Olsen arrived on deadline day of the summer transfer window, brought in somewhat hastily after Aaron Ramsdale’s prolonged move to Arsenal.

It filled a void that needed filling in Slavisa Jokanovic’s side and despite one or two nervy moments from Olsen so far, he’ll no doubt prove a worthwhile signing as the season progresses.

He’s featured in both of Sweden’s international fixtures during this October break, keeping two clean sheets as Sheffield United prepare for the visit of Stoke City this weekend – a game that will really test the Blades’ mettle after going into the break on the back of two defeats.

They currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table compared to Stoke in 4th – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.