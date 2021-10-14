Aston Villa are set to sanction the loan departure of striker Keinan Davis in the January transfer window – should Stoke City reignite their interest in the 23-year-old?

Davis was a summer target of Stoke City’s. The Potters were hopeful of landing the Englishman on loan last summer but an untimely injury for Davis meant that he’s remained at Villa Park going into this season.

He’s still recovering having not made a single matchday squad so far this season. But now a report from The Athletic claims that Davis will be allowed to leave on loan in January and for Michael O’Neill, a loan move for Davis could still be of interest.

Stoke aren’t the most prolific side in front of goal this season – they’ve scored 15 goals in their opening 11 Championship fixtures which is the lowest of any side in the top-six, with star striker Tyrese Campbell still working his way back to fitness.

When he’ll be ready for action once again remains a pressing issue, but with January quickly approaching O’Neill may well be considering bringing in a goal-scorer to give his side that extra bit of firepower as they bid for a place in the play-offs come May.

Davis is obviously a player they’ve looked into previously – he’s somewhat similar to Campbell in that he’s a powerhouse striker, able to bully defenders and run in behind defences, but also like Campbell he’s had his injury woes of late.

Aston Villa clearly hold Davis in high-regards having given him 15 Premier League appearances last season, though it seems the striker is in desperate need of a loan move to gain some regular first-team experience.

A temporary move to Stoke City could be ideal for all involved – with reports backing Villa to send him out on loan in January it suggests that Davis is quickly working his way back to fitness, and with Stoke having been previously linked it would be unsurprising it those links reemerge after New Year.