Swansea City have welcomed Michael Obafemi, Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Bennett back into training ahead of their Welsh derby v Cardiff City this weekend.

Swansea City host Cardiff City this Sunday, in the first Welsh derby of the Championship season.

It promises to be an entertaining one given both sides’ disappointing starts to the campaign – Cardiff City sitting in 20th after a run of five-straight defeats under Mick McCarthy, and Swansea in 19th but showing some signings of progression under Russell Martin.

And the Swans boss has revealed that Obafemi, Ntcham and Bennett have all returned to training over the course of the international break, telling the club’s official website:

“It gave a few players the chance to recover from knocks and niggles, while it was also an opportunity for us to get Michael Obafemi, Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Bennett back on the training pitch.

“Seeing them back in training is massive for us. They give us so much more strength. They are three important players who were doing well before their injuries.”

For the Swans, the return of both Obafemi and Ntcham in particular will give them some much-needed firepower ahead of the Welsh derby this weekend – both players are powerhouses in their own rights and Ntcham in particular has made an impressive start to life in Wales after his summer arrival.

Obafemi meanwhile has featured three times in the Championship this season but it yet to get his first goal for the club since his summer arrival from Southampton.

Should both be fully fit by this weekend then expect both to start for Swansea City. They’ve shown some decent home form under Martin so far, going unbeaten in their last four at the Swansea.com Stadium with Cardiff having lost their last away trip 5-1 at Blackburn Rovers.

Though these Welsh derbies are often cagey affairs, settled by the odd goal if that – Swansea will be hoping to take the game to Cardiff and capitalise on their poor run of form, and the potential returns of three names in Obafemi, Ntcham and Bennett will give Martin a huge boost in his selection for Sunday.