Bristol Rovers striker Kieran Phillips has returned to the club following his loan spell at Dorchester Town.

The non-league side have decided not to extend his stay, as per a report by the Dorset Echo.

Phillips, who is 19-years-old, was given the green light to move to Dorchester last month to get some experience under his belt.

He linked up with the Southern Football League side on a one-month loan and scored twice in five games in all competitions.

Read: Released Bristol Rovers man signs for new club

However, they have chosen not to keep hold of him for longer and have let him return to the Memorial Ground.

‘Wish him well’…

Dorchester’s website reads: ‪”We would like to thank Kieran for his efforts while at the club – including his debut double in the win against Walton Casuals last month – and wish him well for the future.”

Career to date

Phillips has risen up through the academy at Bristol Rovers and penned his first professional contract in February 2020.

The forward made his first-team debut a few months down the line in an EFL Trophy clash against Oxford United. He has since made one more appearance for Joey Barton’s side.

He was loaned out to Chippenham Town during part of the last campaign and played four times for the National League South side.

Read: Bristol Rovers could loan out some youngsters

What next?

Phillips has been out on loan twice now and Bristol Rovers have a decision to make on whether to send him somewhere else now.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and will be eager to show what he can do.