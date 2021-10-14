Hull City defender Di’Shon Bernard is expecting a tough game against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Hull City make the trip across Yorkshire to lock horns with the Terriers for the first game back after the international break.

The Tigers go into the match in good spirits following their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last time out.

Grant McCann’s side will also be backed by over 2,300 fans in West Yorkshire.

‘Not a bad side’…

Bernard has delivered his verdict on their opponents, as per Hull’s official club website:



“We know their (Huddersfield’s) threat. We know that they’re not a bad side. I think we just need to be more solid as a unit (away from home).

“Hopefully, the win against Middlesbrough makes us more solid both home and away. I know that set-pieces have been a problem for us but it’s something we’re working on.”

Impressed so far

Bernard, who is 21-years-old, is on loan at the MKM Stadium from Manchester United.

He has impressed since making the move to East Yorkshire and is playing Championship football for the first time.

The youngster has made eight appearances for the Tigers in all competitions so far.

He spent last term on loan at Salford City and played 31 times for the League Two outfit.



Big game

Hull’s victory over Boro saw them rise out of the relegation zone and was only their second win of the campaign.

They will be eager to pick up a positive result against the Terriers to start picking up some momentum.