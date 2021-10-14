Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has said he hopes Ronnie Schwartz can find a new club following his departure this week.

Charlton Athletic have cut ties with the Danish attacker and he has become a free agent.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, still had 18 months left to run on his deal with the London club.

However, both parties decided it was best to terminate his contract.

‘Wish him well’…

Adkins had told London News Online: “We wish him well – he’s a good guy. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for him while he was here. We just hope he finds a club where he can start managing to play football.”

Didn’t work out

Schwartz signed for Charlton in January on a two-and-a-half year contract from FC Midtjylland.

He has a decent goal scoring record in his career and has bagged 117 goals in 304 games to date playing in Denmark, Norway, Belgium and France.

However, he struggled to adapt to English football and scored just once in 16 games for Charlton.

He also missed a penalty last season against Oxford United.

Many Addicks fans were desperate for it to work out for Schwartz but he was nowhere to been seen in this campaign, not even with the Under-23s.



What now?

Offloading Schwartz is a sensible decision by Charlton and it frees up funds and space in their squad to potentially sign someone else in January.

Adkins says he hopes he can land a new club and it will be interesting to see where he goes.