Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike is wanted back by AFC Fylde, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Blackburn Rovers have had to cut short his loan spell with the non-league side due to injury.

Pike, who is 19-years-old, has suffered a ‘minor injury’ and has returned to Ewood Park for treatment.

He joined Fylde on loan last month and went on to make four appearances for them.

Read: Blackburn Rovers keen on Hearts man

‘Monitor over the coming weeks’…

Their boss, Jim Bentley, has said: “Dan fitted in with the squad really well, and it will certainly be one that we will monitor over the coming weeks, and we could see him play a part again this season.

“His loan is up, so it would be wrong for us to take him whilst he is injured. Dan will go and get his treatment, and we will see how he gets on.”

Academy graduate

Pike has risen up through the academy at Blackburn and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

The youngster was a key player for their Under-23s last season and has made 27 appearances at that level so far.

He was given the green light to leave on loan to the National League North in September to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Blackburn Rovers centre-back was a wanted man over the summer

What next?

Pike will be helped by Blackburn in his recover from injury and then they will have a decision to make on his immediate future.

Fylde are keen to bring him back as they look to gain promotion back to the National League this term.