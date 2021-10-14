King’s Lynn Town have signed Josh Barrett following his departure from Bristol Rovers.

The National League side have handed a two-year contract to the midfielder, as announced by their official club website.

Barrett, who is 23-years-old, left Bristol Rovers at the start of September.

His contract with the Gas was terminated to allow him to find a new home.

Bristol Rovers spell

Barrett signed for the Pirates in January 2020 and penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the Memorial Ground.

However, his move there didn’t really go to plan and he struggled to make an impact.

They were relegated to League Two last term during his first full season at the club.

Career to date

The former Republic of Ireland youth international started his career at St Kevin’s Boys before moving to England to join Reading.

He was handed his first professional contract by the Royals in 2015 and made his first-team debut a year later in a Championship fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Barrett went on to make a total of 13 appearances in all competitions for the Berkshire club as a youngster and chipped in with two goals.

Reading also loaned him out to Coventry City and Aldershot Town to get some experience under his belt.

New chapter

Barrett’s permanent move to Bristol Rovers didn’t work out but he will be hoping to impress at King’s Lynn now.

They are currently sat in 19th place in the National League and are above the relegation zone on goal difference.