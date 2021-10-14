Sheffield Wednesday appear to have decided not to sign trialist defender Sam Woods.

The centre-back has been snapped up by Barnet, as announced by their official club website.

Woods, who is 23-years-old, has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday recently.

He played for the Owls’ Under-23s against Sheffield FC in late September, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

However, it seems the League One side chose not to offer him a deal in the end as Barnet have now swooped in.

‘Had to be patient’…

Their head coach, Dean Brennan, has said: “We have been tracking Sam since day one back in June but we have had to be patient.

“I know what Sam is all about and his attributes will bring our squad what we have been looking for in that department.”

Released

Woods was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

He has been been weighing up his options since the end of June and has landed himself a new home now.

Plymouth Argyle loan

Palace let him spend the second-half of last term on loan in League One at Plymouth.

He rocked up at Home Park in January and went on to make nine appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Woods also had a loan spell away from Selhurst Park at Hamilton Academical a few years ago to gain experience.

New chapter

He went on to play a total of four games for Crystal Palace altogether but they made the tough decision to show him the door this past summer.