Sunderland defender Niall Huggins has been ruled out for three months with injury.

Sunderland’s summer recruit from Leeds United has suffered a back injury, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Huggins, who is 20-years-old, had to withdrew from his duties with Wales Under-21s over the international break.

He is now out of action for a few months which is a blow to the Black Cats.

Read: Sunderland secure contract deal for midfielder

‘A bad one’…

Their boss, Lee Johnson, has said: “Huggins is a bad one unfortunately, it’s bad news. Three months minimum out.

“He’s got the onset of a fracture. He’s got a history of stress fractures and he’s got the onset of one so that’s a tough one to take especially for the lad. You feel for him because he’s done so well.”

New home

Sunderland swooped to sign the left-back in August from Leeds and he dropped down from the Premier League to move to League One.

He has since made four appearances in all competitions for the North East club.

Read: Sunderland man praised by loan boss

Career to date

Huggins is from York and rose up through the academy at Leeds. He was a regular for the Whites at various youth levels and was handed his first professional contract in 2019.

The Whites handed him his first and only first-team appearance in a top flight fixture against Arsenal earlier this year.

Huggins was then allowed to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side on a permanent basis this past summer but will be out of action for a few months now with injury.