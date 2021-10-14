Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a dream start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Latics have surprised many with a better than expected start to the season, consistency has been key for Wigan as manager Leam Richardson has named the same starting eleven for most of the season and all eleven have more than impressed.

Here we look at Wigan Athletic’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Tendayi Darikwa 7.11

Captain Darikwa has played every minute in the league so far this season. The Zimbabwean international has been playing in an unfamiliar role at left-back – a position he’s never played before, but Darikwa has taken to the challenge exceptionally with his spectacular performances.

4. Max Power 7.14

Power’s primary position is centre-midfield, however he’s played the majority of this campaign at right-back. To say the former Sunderland man has thrived in this new position would be an understatement, Power currently leads the divisions assists chart and has been influential to Wigan’s dream start to the season. Power’s another fan favourite who will be crucial in this season’s promotion push.

3. Charlie Wyke 7.17

It’s taken a while for the former Sunderland man to find his feet at the club, but now he looks very dangerous in front of goal and is a threat to any defence in the division. Wyke went six games without a goal but has now scored four in four and looks as if he’s back to his best. His recent form is making him a real favourite amongst the fans. There won’t be many fans that disagree with him being in this list.

2. Tom Naylor 7.19

Former Pompey man Naylor joined the club over the summer with mixed reviews from fans of his previous clubs. However, Naylor has been without a doubt the most consistent performer in the team this season. The midfielder is playing a vital role in the team breaking up play and distributing well when joining the attack.

1. Jack Whatmough 7.36

Defender Jack Whatmough is top of this list by quite some distance and it’s doubtful that there’s many Latics fans that could argue otherwise. The former Pompey man has been immense so far this season and if he stays fit he will be crucial for the remainder of the season.