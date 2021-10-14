Bolton Wanderers have had an up and down start to the League One season.

Ian Evatt has promotion aspirations for his side and as of right now that looks unlikely. Bolton are struggling in the final third this season despite being the joint-second top scorers in the division and after the international break they will be looking to improve on the 8th-place position in which they currently sit.

Here we look at Bolton’s top five performers so far this season as per WhoScored…

5. Gethin Jones 6.82

The Welsh right-back has played over 1000 minutes in League One this season and is now one of the first names on the team sheet this season. He has been involved in every game this season and has been very good in defence and has even added to the attack with two assists the season.

4. Josh Sheehan 6.86

The Welsh international has featured in 10 league games this season and has been in great form so far this season. He has three goals and one assist in the first few months of the season and is slowly becoming a fan favourite among the Bolton fans who will be very important if Bolton get promoted in 2022.

3. Antoni Sarcevic 6.90

Sarcevic is the captain of the team and is leading by example with his performances on the pitch. Sarcevic has played and started all of Bolton’s 12 league games this season and has four goal contributions in those 12 games but it’s his work off the ball that helps out the team a lot.

2. Ricardo Santos 6.94

Bolton fan favourite Santos has been one of the outstanding defenders in League One this season. He is the glue for the Bolton defence and his physical strength is unmatched and no striker can compete with the Portuguese. Santos has only missed one game this season and has played over 900 minutes in league one.

1. Oladapo Afolayan 7.55

At number one is of course Afolayan he has been on another level with six goals in 12 league appearances. It is not just his goals that has made him Bolton’s best player but his dribbling on his ability to win fouls and dangerous areas on the pitch. If Afolayan keeps these performances up he is destined to go to the highest level and he will be hoping to carry Bolton to promotion this season.