AFC Wimbledon have enjoyed a roller-coaster start to the League One campaign, but a recent run of poor results has left them sat in 14th.

Mark Robinson’s first season in charge of the Wombles has brought a significant culture change to the club. The Dons were top scorers across the English Football League in mid September, but a drought in the last few games has since let them down.

Some players have seriously impressed the SW19 faithful like Anthony Hartigan, with others such as Aaron Pressley struggling to find their feet. Here we look at AFC Wimbledon’s top five performers so far this season as per Whoscored…

5. Ayoub Assal 6.79

Surprisingly low on the list sits Wimbledon’s future superstar Assal. With two goals and an assist already this term, Assal has been terrorising League One defences. At the heart of Wimbledon’s attack, he’ll be crucial if Wimbledon want to rediscover the fine form they had at the start of the campaign.

4. Cheye Alexander 6.82

Wimbledon’s right-back has been very solid for the side this year. Being difficult to get past for opposing wingers whilst also offering an attacking option down the flank. Despite not registering a clean sheet so far, Alexander has certainly progressed defensively under Robinson. His crossing is becoming pinpoint, he is certainly a player vital to a balanced Wimbledon side.

3. Will Nightingale 7.00

A goal scoring centre-back with four goals to his name already this year. Nightingale has found incredible scoring form whilst also being very solid in defence. However it was revealed this week, he will be out for three to four months due to an ankle problem. A big loss for Wimbledon.

2. Ollie Palmer 7.05

Despite only netting once this term, Palmer has been at the core of the Wimbledon attack. Pinning centre-halves, winning aerial duels, but also having the ability to link play up. Palmer has spent the last month on the treatment table, with Wimbledon only scoring two in the time he’s been out. Being vital to the team is an understatement in the case of Wimbledon’s number nine.

1. Ben Heneghan 7.16

Heneghan has been a rock in the middle of the Dons defence. Being a dominant force in the air both in attack and defence mean Heneghan is vital to the Dons. His leadership and experience in a young Wimbledon side makes him arguably the most important player in the squad.