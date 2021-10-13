Jordi Osei-Tutu’s time at Nottingham Forest has been hit by injury, with a hamstring problem currently keeping him out.

Osei-Tutu, 23, linked up with Nottingham Forest on loan in the summer transfer window, coming in to bolster their options at full-back.

The Arsenal loanee started the first game of the season, playing all 90 minutes of the 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. He was also started against Blackburn Rovers the following week, though he was forced to withdraw after 17 minutes.

That brief outing against Tony Mowbray’s side remains the last time he featured for Nottingham Forest.

Now, we take a look at Osei-Tutu’s injury status as his absence continues.

Prior to the international break, it was reported by Nottinghamshire Live that Osei-Tutu was targeting a return to action during the international break, putting him back in contention for when league action returned.

However, it emerged from manager Steve Cooper that Osei-Tutu was “nowhere near” being ready after former boss Chris Hughton said a return was close.

As a result, the loaned in full-back has been back at parent club Arsenal to continue his recovery.

That was the last update provided on Osei-Tutu, with Cooper saying they will know more once Arsenal provide the latest insight.

It remains to be seen how long the Nottingham Forest loan man will be forced out for, so it awaits to be seen when further insight on his absence emerges.

In the meantime, Djed Spence and Max Lowe may well maintain their starting spots on the right and left-hand sides respectively.