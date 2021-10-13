Derby County’s Krystian Bielik has endured an injury-hit time at Pride Park since arriving from Arsenal back in 2019.

Bielik, 23, arrived at Derby County after starring in Charlton Athletic’s promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign.

He enjoyed a decent start to life with the Rams as well, only to rupture his ACL in January 2020. The Poland international then made a return to action a little under a year later, only to suffer a second serious knee injury against Bristol City in January 2021.

Since then, Bielik has remained sidelined, working his way back to full fitness after two cruel injuries in the space of a year.

Now, we take a look at what Bielik’s current injury status is at Derby County and when he could make his long-awaited return to action for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Prior to the international break, Derby County boss Rooney provided a positive update on Bielik’s situation.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney stated that the plan is for the versatile ace to join in some sessions once the break is done providing all goes to plan.

Having suffered two such serious injuries, the Rams will be making sure they ease Bielik back to action after such a long period out.

An exact date on when the Polish ace will return is yet to emerge, but with Bielik set to join in on some training sessions, it awaits to be seen if more details emerge in the coming days and weeks.

Bielik’s return could be significant for Derby County, who find themselves in a relegation battle after a 12-point deduction.