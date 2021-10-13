Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed George Saville is a doubt for this weekend’s tie against Luton Town.

During the international break, Millwall midfielder Saville has been with Ian Baraclough’s Northern Ireland.

He featured in the 2-0 loss to Switzerland, playing all 90 minutes on the left-hand side of midfield. However, Saville was absent from the side that fell to a 2-1 defeat the hands of Bulgaria, missing out on the squad completely.

Now, ahead of Millwall’s return to action, an update on his situation has emerged.

As quoted by News at Den, Lions boss Gary Rowett has revealed Saville has seen an “ongoing” knee issue flare up, causing him to sit out of the Bulgaria loss.

Now, the Millwall man will return to The Den, where he will be assessed before this weekend’s tie against Luton Town. Here’s what Rowett had to say:

“George has had an ongoing issue with his knee, it flared up a bit and he missed their second game.

“We’ll assess him ahead of the game at the weekend.”

Fingers crossed at Millwall

Gary Rowett and co will be hoping that Saville’s knee problem isn’t too serious as they bid to maintain their strong run of form.

The 28-year-old has started in all 11 of Millwall’s Championship games so far, playing all 90 minutes in all but two games. He has been ever-present in the Lions’ seven-game unbeaten streak, so it will be hoped that he is fit for the Luton Town test.

A heavy victory could see Millwall slip into the top-six, but three points by any way will see Rowett’s side rise further up the Championship table.