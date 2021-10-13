Crewe Alexandra’s Madger Gomes finally made his debut for his new club last week.

The Spaniard played for the Cheshire side for the first time against Wigan Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He played the full 90 minutes as Crewe won 2-0.

Gomes, who is 24-years-old, was released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season.

How the move came about

He had to wait a while to find a new home and had trials at Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic over the course of pre-season.

Crewe ended up swooping in for him on 4th September but his debut was delayed through illness.

‘Waiting a long time’…

Gomes is pleased to have played his first match for Crewe and has told their official club website: “Yeah it was very good because I’ve been waiting a long time to play.

“The gaffer (David Artell) always makes the right decision and I’m just waiting for my chance and then i’ll try and take it.”

Read: Doncaster Rovers want to sign a holding midfielder this winter

He later added: “The style of play (here) is similar to Doncaster. I always try to listen to what the gaffer wants, to try and press and play.”

On the win against Wigan: “Maybe it wasn’t the first XI for Wigan but they were still Wigan – a big club, a big team. We deserved to win that game. We could’ve scored more goals but at the end of the day we won, that’s the most important thing.”

Other spells

Gomes spent the past two seasons with Doncaster in League One and scored four goals in 42 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions.

They decided not to extend his contract at the end of June and he will now be looking to prove them wrong with the Alex.

He has also been on the books at Liverpool, Villarreal, Leeds United, Sochaux and Istra in the past.