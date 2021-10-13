Ipswich Town loan ace Louie Barry has been tipped to leave the Tractor Boys in January by former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor.

Since arriving at Portman Road, Barry has seen limited action for Ipswich Town.

The 18-year-old forward has made just two League One appearances and has been absent from the matchday 18 for the last five league games. He has made three other outings in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, but his lack of action has lead to questions about his future.

Now, following a lack of game time for Paul Cook’s side, Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped the young striker to leave the club in January.

Speaking with Football Insider, Agbonlahor has said that he would be looking to move elsewhere if he was in Barry’s situation. However, the former Aston Villa star insisted that this season will only make him stronger.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Every time I check, I don’t even see him on the bench, never mind starting which is very strange. I can relate to that. I went to Sheffield Wednesday and Watford and barely played.

“If I’m Louie Barry, I’d think ‘Ok, that’s fine. I’m going to come back in January or earlier if I’m allowed and go somewhere else’. This loan will not put him off. He just has to go somewhere where a manager will play him week in, week out.

“If that’s League Two, rather than League One so be it, at least you’re getting games.

“He’ll come back stronger and learn from this. When he comes back to Villa he’ll choose the right manager and the right club. Maybe it wasn’t the right fit for him.”

Recall possibility

Reports emerged recently regarding a potential return to Aston Villa in January amid Barry’s lack of game time.

It is said that there is a plan in place in recall Barry if it comes to it. If he is taken back to Villa Park early, the Premier League side will line up a loan move to League Two.

Barry’s situation assessed

If the former West Brom and Barcelona prodigy continues to get as many minutes as he has been, an early return to Villa would be more than justified.

Barry is obviously a promising talent and it seems the next step is for him to pick up senior experience after impressing at youth level. If he can’t get that at Ipswich Town, then a new loan club needs to be found.