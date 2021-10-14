Nottingham Forest endured a rough start to the season under Chris Hughton, but have burst into life following the introduction of Steve Cooper.

The Reds began the campaign with a string of four consecutive defeats before picking up their first point against rivals Derby County, and Hughton was relived of his duties soon after. Now with Cooper at the helm, Forest are beginning to climb the table, avoiding defeat in their previous four games.

Here are Forest’s best players so far this season, according to WhoScored…

5. Joe Worrall 6.85

Worrall missed the opening four games through injury but has played every minute following his return to the starting line-up.

The defender has been a colossal figure at the back for Forest, which has rightfully seen him linked with a move to the Premier League. The Reds will be wanting to keep their prize centre back for as long as possible.

4. Ryan Yates 6.97

Unexpectedly, Ryan Yates is the forth highest player on this list. Yates has been a consistent figure in the Forest side, starting every game this season.

Yates should consider himself lucky to be on this list, after struggling for form earlier this season. However the 24-year-old has impressed in recent weeks and it seems his best is yet to come.

3. Philip Zinckernagel 7.02

The Watford loanee has been sensational for Forest this season, picking up two goals and four assists in just nine league appearances.

It’s hard to believe Watford allowed Zinckernagel to leave last summer – even on a temporary basis. If his form continues, Forest should do all the can to extend the wingers City Ground stay.

2. Djed Spence 7.05

Djed Spence is the man of the moment at Nottingham Forest. The right-back has arguably been Forest’s best player since his arrival in September.

Spence has excelled following Forest’s change in system. Allowing him to play as an attack minded wing-back in a back five, rather than in a traditional back four. He has quickly become a key player at the City Ground.

1. Max Lowe 7.57



Topping the list is another new arrival, Max Lowe. The defender, who joined on-loan from Sheffield United has been excellent so far this season.

Lowe has impressed on both sides of the pitch, helping improve a leaky Forest defence whilst also chipping in with a goal and an assist in just six league games.