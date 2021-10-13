Bradford City defender Finn Cousin-Dawson will be back in training tomorrow, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The youngster has been on international duty over the past couple of weeks.

Cousin-Dawson, who is 19-years-old, has been away with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

He has made appearances for his country against Russia and Spain over recent days.

Useful player to have

The teenager is now heading back to Yorkshire and will link up with his teammates ahead of their game against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Cousin-Dawson has made six appearances in all competitions under Derek Adams this season, four of which have come in League Two.

He has risen up through the academy at Bradford and was a regular for them at various youth levels before making the step up into their first-team.

Contract situation

The defender was handed his first professional contract in 2020 after a loan spell away in non-league at Brighouse Town to gain experience.

He has since been rewarded with a new deal in January this year that runs until 2024.

Cousin-Dawson has made 32 appearances altogether for Bradford and will be hoping to get many more for both club and country over the next few years.

What next?

Adams’ side travel to Bristol Rovers on Saturday unbeaten in their last two league games against Rochdale and Newport County respectively.

They are currently 12th in the league table and are two points off the Play-Offs.