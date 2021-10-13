Rotherham United defender Joe Mattock is back in training.

Rotherham United hope he is in contention to play against Portsmouth this weekend.

Mattock has missed the past two league games but could make his return on Saturday.

He suffered an achilles injury in the Millers’ match against Crewe Alexandra in late September and his side haven’t taken any chances with him since then.

Read: Sunderland hold option to recall Rotherham United man this winter

‘Great news’…

Their boss, Paul Warne, has provided an injury update, as per the club’s official website:



“Currently there are no new issues. Joe Mattock trained yesterday and we think he’ll be fit for contention on Saturday which is great news.”

Other updates

“Jamie Lindsay is back on the grass, he’s still a few weeks away, so I don’t want people to get excited, but he’s closer.

“We’ll keep an eye on the three internationals and see how they are. Hopefully they come back unscathed.”

Key player

Mattock is an important player for Rotherham and getting him back out there will be a boost ahead of their clash against Pompey.

The experienced full-back is now in his seventh year at the New York Stadium and has played over 200 games for the Yorkshire club.

Read: Former Rotherham United stalwart retires at the age of 38

Current situation

Warne’s side are currently sat in 5th place in League One and are three points off top of the table Plymouth Argyle.

They have had a break from the action over the past couple of weeks and will be itching to get back to it.

Rotherham have a hectic schedule coming up and getting Mattock back will certainly help them.