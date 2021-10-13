Ryan Shawcross appeared 453 times in all competitions for Stoke City between 2007 and 2021, scoring 25 goals.

Shawcross, 34, joined Stoke City initially on loan from Manchester United in the summer of 2007 and the following January would make his stay permanent.

In 14 years at the club, Shawcross went on to wear the captain’s armband as the Potters spent 10 happy years in the Premier League, reaching the FA Cup final in 2011 and playing in Europe the following season.

The Englishman was a formidable name in Stoke City’s recent glory days and would go on to earn one cap for his country whilst at the club.

His last two seasons at the club were blighted by injury, with Shawcross making just seen Championship appearances between 2019 and 2021 before sealing a move to INter Miami.

Nevertheless, he remains a Stoke City legend, but how much can you remember about his time at the club?

