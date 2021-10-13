Luton Town new boy Elliot Thorpe reveals Wales ambitions after free transfer move
Luton Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe has revealed his ambition of becoming a regular for Wales’ senior side after arriving at Kenilworth Road.
Following his summer departure from Premier League side Spurs, Elliot Thorpe was snapped up by Luton Town in a free transfer deal.
Thorpe arrives at Kenilworth Road with high ambitions as he looks to forge a career in the senior game after leaving Spurs. Now, he has revealed he also has hopes of breaking onto the international scene as well.
As quoted by Luton Today, Thorpe, who has already featured for Wales’ U17s and U19s, has said he is hoping to break into the Welsh senior side during his time with Luton Town.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Tom Lockyer is a Wales international and I’m with the 21s at the minute, but definitely in the next few years, Wales’ first team is one of my main big goals, so I’ll be ready.
“My mum is Welsh, she was born in Wales, born in Barry and my dad’s from Liverpool.
“I don’t know how I ended up down here, but I’m here.
“I’m happy to be here, lots of goals for the future but a step at a time.”
What now for Thorpe?
Now, Thorpe will be looking to make his way into Nathan Jones’ starting XI, which will surely go a long way to helping him with his Wales ambitions.
Wales boss Rob Page has shown a willingness to bring both young talents and Championship players into his senior squad, so it will be interesting to see if Thorpe can catch the eye and earn a spot in the squad.
Competition for a starting spot
The Hatters have a host of options in the middle of the park. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury, Glen Rea and Gabriel Osho are all able to operate in central midfield.
While it is hefty competition for Thorpe, the midfield ranks also possess players that Thorpe can learn from in a bid to become a key player for Luton.