Luton Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe has revealed his ambition of becoming a regular for Wales’ senior side after arriving at Kenilworth Road.

Following his summer departure from Premier League side Spurs, Elliot Thorpe was snapped up by Luton Town in a free transfer deal.

Thorpe arrives at Kenilworth Road with high ambitions as he looks to forge a career in the senior game after leaving Spurs. Now, he has revealed he also has hopes of breaking onto the international scene as well.

As quoted by Luton Today, Thorpe, who has already featured for Wales’ U17s and U19s, has said he is hoping to break into the Welsh senior side during his time with Luton Town.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Tom Lockyer is a Wales international and I’m with the 21s at the minute, but definitely in the next few years, Wales’ first team is one of my main big goals, so I’ll be ready.