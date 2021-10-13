QPR were dealt a blow in the build-up to the 2021/22 campaign when midfielder Sam Field was ruled out through a knee injury.

Field, who arrived on a permanent basis from West Brom after a successful loan spell, suffered a knee ligament injury in training.

At the time, it was reported that the injury would rule Field out for as long as three to four months. Not only that, but he had to undergo surgery on the tear to his medial collateral ligament, putting him on the sidelines for a lengthy stint.

Now, almost three months after the injury was revealed, we look at Field’s injury status at QPR.

One month ago, it emerged from West London Sport that Field had been sanctioned to increase his rehabilitation from the injury in a bid to recover from the blow and make his way back into Mark Warburton’s side once fully healed up.

West London Sport also stated in late September that Field was being lined up for a return to action towards the end of October, and no delays or setbacks have been reported since.

Now in mid-October, it awaits to be seen if the summer signing can come back into contention around the end of the month as hoped.

It will be interesting to see if Field can make his way back into the starting XI upon returning to full fitness. The 23-year-old will be competing with the likes of Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Andre Dozzell and Luke Amos for a spot in Warburton’s side.