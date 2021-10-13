Stuart Pearce played 522 games in all competitions for Nottingham Forest between 1985 and 1997, scoring 88 goals.

Pearce, now age 59, is one of the most iconic Nottingham Forest players of all time.

The former England intentional left-back is best know for his playing days at the City Ground, with his most notable achievement at the club being back-to-back League Cup wins in 1989 and 1990.

Following his time with the Reds, Pearce went on to feature for the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham and Manchester City before stepping into management.

He had brief spells in caretaker charge during the 1990s and returned in 2014 for another brief spell as the permanent boss, with stints in charge of both Manchester City and the England U21 side in between.

But how much can you remember about Pearce’s time at Nottingham Forest?

