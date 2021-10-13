Birmingham City’s Tahith Chong has revealed he spoke with Manchester United man and former Blues loan ace Jesse Lingard before making a temporary move to St. Andrew’s.

After spells in Europe with Werder Bremen and Club Brugge, Tahith Chong linked up with Birmingham City on loan in the summer.

The move sees the Dutch talent given his first shot at regular first-team football in England, having spent much of his time with parent club Manchester United in their youth setup.

Now, speaking with the Red Devils about life at St. Andrew’s so far, Chong has revealed he spoke with Jesse Lingard before joining the Blues.

As quoted on Manchester United’s official website, the Birmingham City loan man has said he had brief talks with Lingard about life on loan with the club.

He revealed that the attacking midfielder told him about the supporters and the experience of playing for the club. Here’s what Chong had to say:

“Well, before I left, I spoke to Jesse, just briefly, about it as he’s been here as well. So I spoke to him and he explained a bit about the club so I already had kind of an idea.

“It’s always different when you experience it yourself but I have got to say it has been fantastic for me.

“Jesse just said about the fans – if you work hard on the pitch and all the stuff like that then the fans can help you through games. And the players too.”

A different side to his game

The 21-year-old has put in some eye-catching performances for Lee Bowyer’s side since arriving on a temporary basis.

Having spent much of his career to date operating out on the wing, Chong has been deployed centrally with Birmingham City, operating as either an attacking midfielder or slightly deeper in central midfield.

It has shown a different side to his game, often getting stuck in and pressuring his opponents.

Time to show their mettle

Now, Birmingham City need to bounce back and show their mettle after a string of poor performances.

Bowyer’s side are five Championship games without a win, so it awaits to be seen if Chong and co can get back to their best and help fire the Blues back up the table.