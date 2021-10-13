Luton Town have confirmed the departure of another young talent, with Matt Moloney joining Biggleswade Town.

Despite the fact the transfer window is currently closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to do business with non-league clubs.

It allows teams to send young talents out on loan outside of the window, giving academy players the chance to pick up senior experience away with other clubs.

That is exactly what Luton Town have moved to do, with young defender Matt Moloney now linking up with Biggleswade Town on a temporary basis.

Moloney isn’t the first academy talent to leave on loan outside of the window, let alone the first to join Biggleswade.

Ben Stevens is also on loan with the Southern League Premier Central Division side. The Biggleswade loan pair are alongside the likes of Jake Peck, Sam Beckwith and Corey Panter in the Hatters’ loaned out players list as Nathan Jones looks to get more experience into his young players.

The situation at Biggleswade

Moloney links up with Biggleswade as they look to march up the table. The club are on a run of two consecutive wins after a shaky patch, leaving them sat in 9th place after 10 games.

With Moloney looking to impress away from Luton Town, it will be interesting to see if he can impress Nathan Jones before returning to Kenilworth Road in January. He could make his first appearance this weekend, with 8th-placed Rushall Olympic awaiting.