Walsall boss Matt Taylor has said loan players being recalled is “part and parcel of the game”.

During the summer transfer window, Walsall made the most of the chance to loan in talents from clubs from elsewhere.

Leicester City prodigy Tyrese Shade, Brighton and Hove Albion ‘keeper Carl Rushworth, Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips, Barnsley attacker George Miller and Mansfield Town defender Rollin Menayese all joined on temporary deals.

Now, with some of the Saddlers’ loan talents impressing, fears over potential January recalls have emerged.

Manager Matt Taylor has now moved to open up on the possibility of losing some of their loan talents in January.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Taylor admitted that it is “part and parcel of the game” to see loan players recalled.

However, he insisted that players do have their “own minds” and may feel it would be in their best interests to stay out on loan. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s part and parcel of the game, I’m afraid.

“If a player is doing well, then, of course, other people, other clubs – and the parent club – will be monitoring that situation.

“But if you’ve got the loan players in the building that are being monitored, you’re doing something right and they’re doing something right.

“It’s the nature of the beast, unfortunately.

“One thing I will say is that all the players have their own minds. They have their opinions on where they feel is best for them to play their football.”

Loan standouts

Barnsley loanee Miller’s goal record sees him stand out from the rest, netting four goals in eight outings since joining Walsall on loan.

Forward Kieran Phillips has also put in some strong performances away from Huddersfield Town, netting three goals and providing one assist.

Carl Rushworth and Rollin Menayese have also been mainstays in the side, while Tyrese Shade scored his first goal against Newport County last month.