Alfie Mawson sees his Fulham contract expire next summer, but should he be handed a new deal?

Mawson, 27, is in his fourth season at Fulham. The Englishman was a marquee signing ahead of their 2018/19 Premier League season but since, he’s only featured 47 times in league fixtures.

He’s had his injury problems in the past few years, last season in particular where he joined Bristol City on loan but would only feature 11 times owing to a knee injury.

This time round, Mawson has played a backup role under Marco Silva, featuring five times in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup.

He was once hailed as one of the brightest young English defenders in the game but Mawson has had to endure a tough spell with Fulham, which could come to end at the end of this season.

So should he be handed a new Fulham deal? We asked fans on Twitter and 56.2% said ‘no’ – see the full results of the poll below: