Coventry City have started their second season in the Championship in red-hot form.

A 100% home record has seen Mark Robins’ Sky Blues fly up to 3rd in the league, and put on performances that have them so high up the table on merit, not on luck.

Here we take a look at Coventry’s top 5 performers this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Fankaty Dabo 6.77

The ex-Chelsea wing-back has started his third campaign in the Midlands with some very solid showings.

After being in and out of the team due to injury and poor form last season, fan-favourite Dabo has established himself again as Robins’ favoured man to marshal the right side for Coventry.

4. Kyle McFadzean 6.87

Veteran defender McFadzean had split the Coventry fanbase down the middle in his first two seasons for the club.

Solid performances would never be too far ahead of a costly error, and fan were quickly losing patience with the 34-year-old.

However, a very impressive start in the middle of the back three for City has helped his cause with the supporters and he only looks to be getting better every week.

3. Dominic Hyam 6.88

Hyam has made up another third of the Coventry back three this season, and has been mightily impressive.

Since coming into Robins’ team in League Two, the former Reading academy product just keeps getting better.

2. Callum O’Hare 7.08

In his maiden Championship campaign last season, O’Hare showed promise in spells. However, consistency and end product were always sticking points with him.

This time out, he has turned up almost every week with influential performances.

Running defences ragged with his turn of pace and close control, or splitting them open with clever passing. O’Hare finally looks the real deal this season.

1. Viktor Gyokeres 7.70

Summer arrival Gyokeres has taken no time at all to settle in the Midlands.

Following his somewhat uneventful loan spell last season, the Swede has turned it on for the Sky Blues so far this year.

Scoring nine goals in 11 games, and earning four Man of the Match awards in the process, Gyokeres looks to be making the £1million price tag worth every penny.