Luton Town boss Nathan Jones showed no signs of concern regarding loaned out defender Corey Panter’s situation amid his struggles for game time.

Earlier this year, Luton Town secured a loan move for young defender Corey Panter.

The 20-year-old linked up with Scottish Premiership side Dundee in a bid to get more senior experience under his belt, but the move has not gone quite as hoped so far.

Panter has played just once for the club’s senior side, playing 90 minutes in a Scottish League Cup tie against Forfar Athletic, in which he scored in a 5-2 win.

However, despite the lack of first-team action up in Scotland, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones isn’t concerned about Panter’s situation.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Hatters’ boss said that the youngster has been doing well north of the border. He went on to add that the move gives him the chance to test himself against better players than he would have if he’d stayed at Kenilworth Road.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“No, not really, he’s playing in the Scottish Premiership and he’s at a decent side.

“I know Charlie Adam there and he’s doing well.

“If he gets some game time then that’s better than just playing under-23 games here and with the greatest respect to some of the opposition we play against.

“We’re really happy with that and if he happens to make ten, 12 Scottish Premiership appearances, or cup games, then it’ll be a productive exercise. Plus, he’s gone away and he’s making more of a name for himself, so we’re pleased with that.”

Eyeing a breakthrough

With Dundee’s form faltering, it will be interesting to see if Panter is given a chance to break into their starting XI this campaign.

The Luton Town loanee has remained an unused substitute for all eight of their Scottish Premiership games. James McPake’s side are still without a league win this season, so it will be interesting to see if he changes it up and gives Panter a chance in a bid to turn around their poor form.