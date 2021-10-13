Charlton Athletic parted company with striker Ronnie Schwartz yesterday.

Charlton Athletic have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, as announced by their official club website.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, still had around 18 months left on his deal.

However, his move to England didn’t work out and he managed just one goal in 16 games in all competitions.

Read: What’s Jake Forster-Caskey’s injury status at Charlton Athletic?

What now?

It will be interesting to see where the attacker goes next.

He has been a hit in his native Denmark in the past with Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg, Silkeborg and FC Midtjylland.

Clubs in the Superliga may now be alerted by his availability and he is a proven goal scorer in that league. He has managed 117 goals in 304 games so far in his career but wasn’t able to recapture that form with Charlton.

Schwartz has also previously played in France for Guingamp in Ligue 1, Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Pro League and Sarpsborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien so a move elsewhere in Europe can’t be ruled out.

It is unlikely that he will move to another English club based on the fact he struggled to adapt to life in the Football League.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to striker’s departure yesterday

Free up funds

Releasing him is a frustrating situation for Charlton as they will have lost money on him.

His exit will free up funds though and clear space in the squad to potentially bring in a replacement in the January transfer window.

The Addicks haven’t made the best start to the new season in League One and may be plotting potential additions this winter to help them rise back up the league table.