Swindon Town swooped to sign former Premier League defender Kieron Freeman in January this year.

Swindon Town handed him a deal until the end of the season as they battled at the bottom end of League One.

However, after playing only twice for the Robins, the full-back left after a month at the County Ground to move to Swansea City.

It has been revealed that the Swans paid a fee to sign him.

‘How do you say no to that?’

Freeman, who is now with Portsmouth, has opened up about his debacle earlier this year, as per a report by The News:

“I said to my new agent: ‘Look, I just want to play football, that’s all I want to do’. That’s the whole reason why I went to Swindon. I signed in January 2021, did the Covid test, then found I had it, so had to self-isolate for 10 days.

“When I returned, I played two games and, on deadline day, Swansea bought me for around £100,000. I’d gone from playing in the Premier League, to a free transfer unable to get a club, to playing for Swindon and then, three weeks later, bought by a Championship club!”

Read: Birmingham City loan out former Swindon Town stopper

“Swansea were second and pushing to go into the Premier League, how do you say no to that? You can’t really.

“I ended up playing one game there and that was against Manchester City. Still, how can you say no? Having said that, it was a waste of time really, a waste of everyone’s time.”

Career to date

Freeman played for the likes of Nottingham Forest and Derby County before making a home for himself at Sheffield United.

He spent six years at Bramall Lane and helped the Yorkshire club rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

However, he was released at the end of the 2019/20 season and spent a few months out of the game as a free agent.

Swansea signed him after his brief Swindon stint but Freeman was shown the door by the Welsh side this past summer.

He is now at Pompey and will be eager to put down some roots after a hectic past 12 months.