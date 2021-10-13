Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann has said their defeat at Harrogate Town last time out was one of the poorest games he has watched.

Scunthorpe United were hammered 6-1 by Simon Weaver’s side.

It has been a tough start to the season for the Iron and they are currently bottom of the Football League.

They have won just once out of their opening 11 games this term.

‘No excuse’…

Swann has spoken to their official club website and has apologised to fans who made the trip to Harrogate:



“At the weekend, our footballers certainly made the wrong decisions over a 90-minute period, which could impact on our season, or not, depending on their response in the next home game on Saturday.

“The Harrogate match was one of the poorest I have watched and there is no excuse they can offer you, the fans, to justify it.”

“I have spoken to the Manager (Neil Cox) and the players yesterday to try and understand what happened and whilst they analyse the game on video, not something I want to do again, it is quite clear the players just didn’t turn up and show the ability they have.

“Talking to them about this, it is certainly in their minds to correct this in the games we have coming up and, if anything is repairable, the fact we have 35 games to go and one within a few days, they have every opportunity to do exactly that.”

What now?

Scunthorpe finished just above the relegation zone last season and are currently staring down the barrel of non-league football next term unless they can get themselves together.

Money is tight for all clubs lower down the Football League as a result of the pandemic and the Iron aren’t the only side feeling the effects of the past 18 months or so.

It doesn’t get any easier for them on the pitch with top of the table Forest Green Rovers making the trip to Glanford Park this weekend.

Scunthorpe are then in action next Tuesday again and face a tricky trip to Barrow.